Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,303 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.71. 2,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,743. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.