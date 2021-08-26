Blockstack (STX) Market Capitalization Tops $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00158474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

