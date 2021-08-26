BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $10.33 on Wednesday, reaching $939.52. The company had a trading volume of 325,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $887.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $945.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.