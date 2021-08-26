BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 181,875 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $21.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter.

