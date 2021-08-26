BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 245,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,997. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,486.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,226. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.