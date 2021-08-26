Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

