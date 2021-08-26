BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period.

BJ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

