Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $286,516.95 and $84.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00360890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.