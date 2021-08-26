Bitcoinus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.66 or 0.99983528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00068578 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

