Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $145,485.60 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00311491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

