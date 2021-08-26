BioPassport Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.