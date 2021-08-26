BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $760,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $8,941.68.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,145. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.99, a PEG ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

