Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,512 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

