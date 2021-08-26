Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 181,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

