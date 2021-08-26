Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,179 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation stock remained flat at $$82.23 on Thursday. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,817. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

