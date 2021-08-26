BIKI (BIKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,758.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $3.03 million and $222,758.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.21 or 0.00747523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00097189 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

