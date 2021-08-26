Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Down 3.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 903,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

