BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BBL opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

