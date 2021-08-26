BFT Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

