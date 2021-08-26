BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,655 shares of company stock valued at $101,579,734. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $340.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

