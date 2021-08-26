BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,618,000 after acquiring an additional 202,560 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.