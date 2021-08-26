Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 35.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

