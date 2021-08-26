Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Up 516.6% in August

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 516.6% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Beyond Commerce stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,117,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,532,570. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.