Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Up 516.6% in August

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 516.6% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Beyond Commerce stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,117,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,532,570. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

