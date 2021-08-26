Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.