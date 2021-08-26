Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.