Berenberg Bank Raises Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,165

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91). 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,484. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.94. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.47.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

