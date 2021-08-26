Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

