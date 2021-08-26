Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.47 ($165.25).

FRA LEG opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €129.84. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

