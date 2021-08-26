Belt (BELT) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

