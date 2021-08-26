Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

