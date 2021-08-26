Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.00.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

