Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,630 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

