Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $432.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $433.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

