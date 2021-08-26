Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

