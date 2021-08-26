Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

