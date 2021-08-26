Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,880 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $324.01 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

