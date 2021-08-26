Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. 5,224,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $453.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

