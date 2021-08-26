Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

