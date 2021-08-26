Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $8.26 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 1,785,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $90.58.

