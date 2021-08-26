Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

