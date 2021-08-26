Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in American Tower by 270.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,421. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

