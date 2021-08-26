Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,996 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

