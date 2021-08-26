Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07.

