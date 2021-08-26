Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.