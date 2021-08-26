Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($5.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

