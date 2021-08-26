Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($5.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.