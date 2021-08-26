Beacon (BECN) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1,923.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020791 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

