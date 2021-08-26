BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 7,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

