Baz Token (BAZT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,198.75

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Baz Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $1,198.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baz Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00125273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00156715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,060.11 or 1.00248137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01026088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06570994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

