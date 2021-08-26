Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 359,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

