Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Critical Contrast

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barratt Developments and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $4.24 billion 2.45 $503.94 million $0.97 20.99 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 7.11 $405.50 million $2.25 25.33

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica. Barratt Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 23.72% 30.66% 14.10%

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.Ã R.L.

